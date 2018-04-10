Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo has welcomed the single point picked on the road against Bandari on Sunday.

Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo rue missed chances in Mombasa

The Soldiers' staged a strong come back in the second half to hold Bandari to a 1-1 draw at KPA Mbaraki Sports Club.

The Soldier fell early in the game after conceding in the 25th minute before Masita Masuta rescued a point with a 90th minute equalizer.

It was the second game that Masita came off the bench to lift the team, after earlier rising off to score the winner against Kakamega Homeboyz.

“It is a point I embrace so much because going to Mombasa the first thing we wanted was to avoid defeat. Look at Bandari too, it is not a team you can afford to underrate.

"We opted to study them in the first half then come out strongly in the second half,” observed Nyaudo as captured by the club website.

“It was unfortunate we conceded in the first half but I am happy with the response we gave. Though we missed a number of goal scoring chances in the second half, the important thing we got the goal we were looking for and I think that was a big positive.”

“The lesson we take from the game as the technical bench is to work on our finishing. We have been talking about using our chances and though we didn’t use all of them in the game, I am happy that at least we scored from open play. Mostly we have been getting our goals from set pieces.”

Ulinzi Stars, who are sixth on the log with 15 points, will next host Thika United at Afraha Stadium on Sunday.