Kangchup Road Young Physical & Sports Association (KRYHPSA) defeated Gokulam Kerala in the final league stage of the Indian Women's League (IWL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya, on Tuesday morning.



Indian Women's League 2017-18: KRYHPSA finish atop to face Rising Student in semi-finals

KRYHPSA [Bala Devi 6’, 43’, 45+1’, 60’; Dangmei Grace 25’] 5-0 GOKULAM KERALA

Bala Devi started the raid on Gokulam Kerala's goal by tapping in a goalmouth cross in the sixth minute, after which Dangmei Grace's shot was helped by a deflection to double KRYHPSA's lead by the 25th minute.

In fact, there were a couple of notable chances before those goals as Bala Devi headed wide in the second minute and Ikwaput Fazila saw her shot miss the target on the opposite end in the next minute. KRYHPSA goalkeeper Roshini Devi was meanwhile alert to intercept a forward pass by Fazila.

In the 33rd minute, Bala Devi scored again but it ruled out by the off-side flag. However, the KRYHPSA skipper eventually found the back of the net twice in three minutes to complete back-to-back hat-tricks and her third overall in the ongoing IWL, and give her side a 4-0 lead at half-time.

Ratanbala Devi, who is second on the goalscorers' chart with five goals, rattled the crossbar in the 57th minute. In three minutes, Bala Devi scored her 14th goal of the campaign - the second time in consecutive games that she scored four goals in a match as well.

Although KRYHPSA were kept at bay for the rest of the match, the win was enough for them to pip fellow Manipuri outfit Eastern Sporting Union to the top spot despite finishing on equal points (14) as KRYHPSA's massive goal difference of +21 helped them to the summit.

As a result of KRYHPSA's finishing first, they will face last year's runners-up Rising Student Club from Odisha in the semi-finals. The defending champions meanwhile have a clash against Madurai's Sethu FC separating them from a place in a successive appearance in the final.



Complete standings:

Pos Team

GP

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

KRYHPSA (Q)

6

4

2

0

+21

14

2

Eastern Sp. Union (Q)

6

4

2

0

+6

14

3

Sethu FC (Q)

6

4

1

1

+2

13

4

Rising Student Club (Q)

6

3

1

2

+5

10

5

Gokulam Kerala (E)

6

1

1

4

-6

4

6

Indira Gandhi ASE (E)

6

1

0

5

-21

3

7

India Rush SC (E)

6

0

1

5

-8

1



After Sunday's games



Remaining fixtures:

Date

Match

Time (IST)

Semi-finals:

April 12

KRYHPSA vs. Rising Student Club

11:00

April 12

Eastern Sp. Union vs. Sethu FC

15:00

Final:

April 14

Winner of SF 1 vs. Winner of SF 2

15:00



.