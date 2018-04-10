Melbourne Victory have announced their home A-League elimination final will kick off at 6pm on Sunday April 22 at AAMI Park.

FFA help Melbourne Victory with A-League elimination final to be played on Sunday

The news is a slight surprise with many believing the two first-week knockout finals would be scheduled on Friday and Saturday night respectively.

It's believed Football Federation Australia are catering for the fact Victory play their final Asian Champions League group match against Shanghai SIPG on April 18 - only days before the finals series begins.

Melbourne City's elimination final, also at AAMI Park, will be played on the Friday night.

Both Melbourne clubs will finish in either third or fourth position, and are unsure of their opponent in their respective finals, with the final A-League round this week to decide which teams they face.

Victory need to beat Sydney FC on Friday night to have any chance of leapfrogging City into third, who can seal that position regardless with a win against Wellington in New Zealand on Saturday.

If Victory win and City draw, then it will come down to goal difference with the latter currently holding a plus-2 advantage.