Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd to offer €200m and Pogba for Neymar

Manchester United are prepared to offer €200 million and Paul Pogba in exchange for PSG star Neymar, according to Don Balon.

The report states the Brazilian would be happy to work under Jose Mourinho, with whom Pogba has had his difficulties this term.

PSG would reportedly demand €400m for Neymar by himself after the 26-year-old arrived in a €222m deal just last summer.

Juventus interested in Dembele

Juventus are keeping an eye on Mousa Dembele's situation at Tottenham, reports the Evening Standard.

The 30-year-old's contract expires at the end of next season, and the Serie A side could make a move after being impressed by Dembele's performance in the teams' Champions League last-16 tie.

Roma to offer €100m for Madrid trio

Roma are prepared to pay €100 million this summer to land three Real Madrid players, according to Diario Gol.

The Serie A side's sporting director Monchi is hoping to take advantage of the trio's desire for more playing time, with none of the three able to lock down permanent starting spots at the Bernabeu.

Roma hope to land midfielders Lucas Vazquez and Mateo Kovacic, as well as defender Nacho Fernandez with the nine-figure bid.

Bayern could offer €80m for Rakitic

Bayern Munich could be prepared to offer as much as €80 million for Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic, according to Don Balon.

The Croatian has been a starter at the Camp Nou since his arrival in 2014, but fears that the potential arrival of Antoine Griezmann and the confirmed signing of Arthur could jeopardise his spot in the XI.

And the Bundesliga champions hope to take advantage with a big-money bid for the 30-year-old.

Fed-up Kane not interested in Madrid

Harry Kane has grown tired of a lack of movement by Real Madrid to sign him and is now ready to snub a move to the Bernabeu, according to Don Balon.

The England striker had apparently been at the top of Madrid's wanted list but he has grown frustrated after the club had been linked with other attacking targets, including Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

Kane is also reportedly put off by the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo at the club, and fears he would follow a similar path to Gareth Bale and be overshadowed by the Portuguese attacker.

Martial rejects new Man Utd deal

Anthony Martial has cast doubt over his future at Manchester United after rejecting the club's offer of a new contract, according to RMC Sport.

The Frenchman has apparently had enough of playing second fiddle to Alexis Sanchez and is weighing up his options over a summer exit from the club.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are apparently interested in the winger, with the player's relationship with current manager Jose Mourinho having deteriorated.

The Independent, meanwhile, reports that Juve have joined PSG and Atleti as an interested party, with the report suggesting that Mourinho will add more attacking talent to his squad in the summer, leaving Martial surplus to requirements.

Barca to bid €100m for Upamecano

Barcelona are prepared to bid €100 million for teenage RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, according to Telefoot.

Upamecano has become a regular starter in the Bundesliga this season, and the Catalans see him as the heir apparent to 31-year-old Gerard Pique.

Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and AC Milan are also following the 19-year-old Frenchman closely.

Valencia to make Pereira offer

Valencia are ready to make an offer to sign on-loan Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira on a permanent basis, reports AS.

Pereira’s agent Kia Joorabchian was recently in Spain to meet with Valencia officials to discuss the future of the 22-year-old, who has a year left on his United contract.

The Belgian-born Pereira would be open to signing a long-term deal with Valencia, but is waiting for United manager Jose Mourinho to make a decision on whether he has a future at Old Trafford.

Bale to Man Utd transfer talk rubbished by agent

Gareth Bale has been distanced from links to Manchester United, with his agent saying “Gareth loves Real Madrid and Real Madrid love Gareth”.

Amid another injury-hit season at Santiago Bernabeu, the 28-year-old has once again seen his future called into question.

Bale has, however, received support from Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane of late and his representative, Jonathan Barnett, has now sought to bring an end to the ongoing exit rumours.

Man Utd target Hirst to make future call

Manchester United are being heavily linked with a move for teenage frontman George Hirst, and Sheffield Wednesday will let him make any decision on his future.

The 19-year-old striker, who is the son of Owls legend David, has been attracting plenty of Premier League interest – with Leicester, Everton and Newcastle also said to be keen.

It is, however, United who have moved to the front of the queue for his signature after being impressed by the progress made by Hirst at Wednesday and with the England U20 side.

Upamecano admits Madrid, Man Utd and Barca dreams

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has dropped the biggest hint yet that he could make a move to one of Europe’s big guns.

Since leaving France to move to Austria with Red Bull-owned Liefering in 2015-16, he has established himself as one of his side’s standout performers and has attracted a host of big clubs into scouting him.

The 19-year-old says that it has long been a “dream” of his to play for the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United or Barcelona, all of whom have been linked with a summer swoop.

Man Utd will demand Neymar for Pogba & Martial

Manchester United will ask for Neymar if Paris Saint-Germain attempt to sign Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, according to the Daily Star.

The Ligue 1 leaders are reportedly interested in bringing the unsettled duo back to their home country.

But if United are to sell, they will only do so in exchange for the 26-year-old Brazil star, who has himself been rumoured to want a change of scenery.

Bayern and PSG both eyeing Kenedy

Should Chelsea choose to sell Kenedy, both Bayern Munich and PSG are ready to swoop, Sky Sports reports.

The left-back has spent the second half of the season on loan at Newcastle, who want to sign him permanently.

However, the uncertainty over Antonio Conte's position as Chelsea manager means that he may well choose to bide his time before making a decision on his future.

Juventus want to bring back Morata

Juventus are interested in signing Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata this summer, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Morata starred for the Bianconeri on loan between 2014 and 2016, before moving back to parent club Real Madrid and then to Chelsea last summer for €80 million.

The Spanish striker has slowed down considerably after a hot start to life at Stamford Bridge, and the report states Juve star Paulo Dybala has given the green light to the club's board to move for Morata.

Arsenal step up chase for teenage Barca star

Arsenal have ramped up their interest in Barcelona youth star Robert Navarro, reports the Daily Mail.

Manchester City have also been linked with the 15-year-old attacking midfielder, but the Premier League leaders have cooled their interest in the past week.

Barcelona have offered Navarro a new deal in the hope of keeping him at the club, with the teenager eligible to leave Barcelona when he turns 16 on Thursday.

Rashford could leave United

Striker Marcus Rashford could be planning a Manchester United exit as his frustration over a lack of playing time grows, reports the Mirror .

Rashford has made 43 appearances this season, but just 22 of those have been starts and the 20-year-old was especially upset to not start last weekend's derby win over Man City.

A source close United told the Mirror : “If [manager Jose] Mourinho is still there next season, Marcus might not be, as he wants to start every game.”

Three clubs ready to bid €100m for Oblak

Three clubs are prepared to bid €100 million for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, claims Don Balon.

Paris Saint-Germain are one of the clubs, with the Ligue 1 leaders looking for an upgrade to Alphonse Areola this summer.

Chelsea and Manchester United are the other two, though a bid from either of those clubs would be contingent on them losing starters Thibaut Courtois and David de Gea.

Watford beat Arsenal and Spurs to teen star

Watford have won the race to sign highly rated 18-year-old Ben Wilmot from Stevenage, reports The Sun.

The centre-back has impressed with the League Two side this season, leading to interest from Arsenal and Tottenham, with Chelsea also keeping a close watch.

But the Hornets are set to land Wilmot in a deal worth over £1.5 million.

Liverpool won't pursue Fellaini

Liverpool will not pursue a summer move for Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, reports the Daily Mail.





The Reds were reportedly interesting in landing the 30-year-old on a free transfer this summer, but have moved on to other targets.

PSG are still interested in signing the Belgium international, with Roma, Monaco, Galatasaray and Besiktas also in the mix.

Rondon to leave West Brom for £16.5m

West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon can leave the club this summer for £16.5 million if they are relegated, reports The Telegraph.

The clause in the Venezuela international forward's contract will set off a scramble for his services, with West Ham interested and Chelsea and Tottenham previously linked.

The Baggies are nearly certain to drop to the Championship next season, which will end Rondon's three-year spell at the club.

Premier League trio eye Plea

Everton, Burnley and Newcastle United are hoping to sign Nice striker Alassane Plea this summer, reports Calciomercato.com.

The 25-year-old has impressed for the Ligue 1 side, scoring 17 goals in all competitions this season.

Plea's contract with Nice is set to expire in the summer of 2021.

Inter looking at three midfielders

Inter are looking to sign three players from Serie A this summer, according to Calciomercato.com.

The Nerazzurri are eyeing Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante, Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella and Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira.

Barella would set Inter back around €40 million, while Torreira has a €25m release clause. Cristante has also been linked to Juventus and Manchester United.

Hernandez ready to quit West Ham

West Ham striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is prepared to leave the club this summer, reports the Mirror.

The 29-year-old has started just 16 games this season after joining the Hammers in the summer from Bayer Leverkusen.

And the Mexico international will now consider his options in the summer, with several Premier League clubs reportedly approaching West Ham in January about a transfer.