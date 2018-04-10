Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar says their strong comeback in Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup playoff round first leg against Malagasy side Fosa Juniors is a mark of character.

Aduana coach talks secret to Fosa Juniors annihilation

After falling behind as early as the third minute, the Dormaa-based side picked themselves up to hand the East Africans a 6-1 thrashing at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park.

Bright Adjei and Zakaria Mumuni scored a goal each, while Sam Adams and Elvis Opoku each recorded a brace, after Jose Alain Randrianantenaina gave the visitors the lead.

"It was a good game," said, Abubakar.

"It was not easy but the mental toughness to come back after going down in three minutes was good.

"When they scored the first goal, if you don't have the character, you cannot stand and make sure you equalize and get ahead.

"They are a very good side. They have the same heights like our boys, are faster and have stamina.

"These two things made them a dangerous side.

"They are well-conditioned and they are fast and when you look at their skills, it's same as that of a Ghanaian side."

With a five-goal advantage ahead of next week's return leg, Aduana have put themselves in pole position to make the next round.

The return fixture is set for next week.

Aduana are playing in the Confederation Cup following their first round elimination from the Champions League.

They are Ghana's only survivors in Africa as Kotoko failed to go beyond the preliminary stage of the Confederation Cup.