It's all to play for in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinal between the New York Red Bulls and Chivas.

New York Red Bulls vs. Chivas: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Guadalajara side defeated the Red Bulls 1-0 last week, and now everything comes down to the second leg in New Jersey on Tuesday night.

For Chivas, getting through to the final could be a season-saving accomplishment with the club floundering in Liga MX this season.

Despite being down a goal the Red Bulls will be confident heading home for the second leg, where they have an unbeaten 5-0-2 all-time record in the CCL.

Game New York Red Bulls vs. Chivas

Date

Tuesday, April 10

Time

8 p.m. ET

Stream (U.S. only)

fubo TV (7-day free trial)



TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel

Online stream

Univision Deportes

fubo TV (7-day free trial)



In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be televised or streamed.

UK TV channel Online stream

None

None



Squads & Team News

Position New York Red Bulls players

Goalkeepers

Louro, Meara, Robles

Defenders

Collin, Duncan, Escobar, Lade, Lawrence, Long, Murillo, Ndam, Parker, Politz, Redding

Midfielders

Adams, Bezecourt, Casseres Jr., Davis, Mines, Muyl, Gamarra, Royer, Rzatkowski, Valot

Forwards

Abang, Bonomo, Etienne Jr., Rivas, Wright-Phillips



The Red Bulls will be without Aurelien Collin, who received a red card in the first leg and Alex Muyl, who is suspended due to yellow-card accumulation. The club will hope Fidel Escobar can recover from a hamstring injury suffered in international duty with Panama last month.

Potential Red Bulls starting XI: Robles; Murillo, Parker, Long, Lawrence; Adams, Davis, Rzatkowski, Valot, Royer; Wright-Phillips

Position Chivas players

Goalkeepers

Cota, Jimenez, Rodriguez, Torres

Defenders

Alanis, C. Cisneros, Galindo, Hernandez, Marin, Mayorga, Pereira, Salcido

Midfielders

Beltran, Brizuela, Cervantes, Lopez, Macías, Perez, Pineda, Pizarro, Sandoval, Torres

Forwards

Basulto, Benitez, R. Cisneros, Godinez, Macias, Pulido, Sanchez



Chivas will hope to have Javier 'La Chofis' Lopez back from a leg injury, while starting defender Jair Pereira was banned for two matches by Concacaf for putting his hand on New York midfielder Sean Davis's throat during a late-game incident last week.

Potential Chivas starting XI: Cota; C. Cisneros, Salcido, Alanis, Hernandez; Lopez, Perez, Pineda, Pizarro; Pulido; Godinez

Betting & Match Odds

The Red Bulls are favorites to win the match with dabblebet pricing them at 5/4. Chivas are priced at 9/4 to get an away win and a draw is available at 15/8.

Click here to see all of dabblebet's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more .

Match Preview

Chivas and the Red Bulls will do battle Tuesday night with a spot in the CCL final hanging in the balance.

Progression is absolutely essential for the Liga MX "grande," which is clinging to a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

Manager Matias Almeyda has put all his eggs into the CCL basket and failure to reach the final would mean an entirely lost season for Chivas.

Almeyda fielded a lineup made up almost entirely of reserves in league play on Saturday, and a 1-0 loss to relegation-threatened Veracruz all but ended Chivas's playoff hopes.

Now Almeyda will hope that Isaac Brizuela's first-leg winner will stand up at Red Bull Arena, or that the visitors can grab an away goal that would leave the Red Bulls needing to score at least three.

The home side will come into this match well rested, as MLS moved a weekend fixture to ensure the Red Bulls would have a full week off between the first leg and the second leg.

Though they didn't grab an away goal in the first leg the Red Bulls will still be confident heading back to Red Bull Arena, where they have outscored opponents 12-1 in four 2018 matches in all competitions.

However, there is expected to be a large contingent of Chivas fans in the building hoping to do what they can do mitigate any home-field advantage Jesse March's side may enjoy.

Whichever side emerges from the tie will face either Club America or Toronto FC in the final, with the Canadian side holding a 3-1 advantage after the first leg.