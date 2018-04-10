Abia Warriors' Deutsch commends players for Heartland draw

Abia Warriors coach, Emmanuel Deutsch has hailed his players for playing to instructions versus Heartland at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri on Sunday which ended goalless.

It was the seventh league tie between both teams since Abia Warriors joined the topflight in 2014 and the Naze Millionaires were hoping to get their first victory over the Warriors but their blunt and ineffective attack ensured the game ended all without a winner.

“We never expected anything less from Heartland because they are troubled by relegation and did everything they could do to get a win during the match,” Deutsch told media.

“We came into the game with an objective in mind which is not to lose, and I must commend the players for keeping Heartland strikers quiet for the most part of the match. We started the game very well and controlled it for a long time even though our hosts however tried their best in the second half.

“My boys played to instructions and they did not allow any serious incursion into our goal area. We will go back home and try to digest this victory very well before we can start talking about Katsina United.

“It was a good display by the team and I must state that I never expected anything less from the action put up by Heartland in the second half. They knew they were in the relegation zone and they gave all they had to see if they could get a goal in the second half but our experience saw us through.”