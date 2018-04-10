MFM's poor start gave Djoliba a chance to leave the Agege Stadium victorious, according to winger Lawal Abayomi.

MFM started poorly vs. Djoliba - Lawal Abayomi on Caf Confederation playoff shocker

Fidelis Ilechukwu's side suffered a setback in their quest for a spot in the Caf Confederation Cup - after their ouster from the Champions League - with the Malians gaining an advantage after securing a 1-0 win on Sunday.

And the winger, introduced into the tie in the second half, questions his side's start to the game.

"I feel bad actually, but it's football; it could swing either way," Abayomi told Goal.

"What I can say went wrong is our first half, we played somehow dull, we didn't play as we are used to. We didn't rush them so before we woke up, they already gained grounds.

On whether they can turn the table when in the return leg, the youngster is confident his side can pay the Malians in their own coin.

"Yes, very, very sure. For them to come here and see a victory, we can also go there and do something.