Champions League Preview, brought to you by Glade - Barcelona seek a stroll in Rome

Champions League Preview - Barcelona seek a stroll in Rome

Barcelona will look to stroll into the Champions League semi-finals when they face AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico, in Rome, on Tuesday evening.

The Blaugrana are already leading 4-1 on aggregate after a thorough thrashing of the Giallorossi at the Nou Camp, where the home team benefitted from two own goals through Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas. Edin Dzeko salvaged some pride for Eusebio Di Francesco but Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique had already led their side to a pummeling of the Italians’ continental aspirations.

Ernesto Valverde’s team are in fine form with totem Lionel Messi scoring a splendid hat-trick at the weekend against Leganes. He’s expected to anchor the Catalans’ offence, partnered by Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

Andres Iniesta will most definitely return to the starting eleven, but the fate of Sergio Busquets hangs in the balance. In case he’s absent, Ivan Rakitic and Paulinho will partner the veteran Spaniard in midfield.

A back four will see Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Pique, Nelson Semedo and Jordi Alba take up guard, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen will hold fort in goal.

Roma pelt into this tie on the back of sombre form, having no wins in their last three games and lost to Fiorentina in the last Serie A weekend fixture. There was a hint of patchwork in the starting XI the coach sent out and he is expected to have his best possible team back for the big match.

Edin Dzeko will start at the apex of attack, assisted by Alessandro Florenzi and Diego Perotti. Midfield will see the volatile Radja Nainggolan back in action after missing the first leg, while Daniele de Rossi and Kevin Strootman will look to provide some cover against a wily Barcelona side.

The highly rated Kostas Manolas will once again be in charge of keeping Lionel Messi quiet, despite conceding in the first leg. Aleksander Kolarov, Federico Fazio and Bruno Peres will seek to muffle the Barcelona goal machines ahead of Alisson in goal.

Barcelona have a straight-forward tie and will look to enter the business end of the season with their tails up, unless Roma prove to have enough endeavour to produce one final twist in the tale.