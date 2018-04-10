Aigbogun wants Enyimba players focus ahead of Bidvest return leg

Enyimba coach Paul Aigboigun has tasked his players not to be carried away by their Caf Confederation Cup playoff round first leg result against Bidvest Wits as they prepare for the return leg in Calabar.

The People’s Elephant were held to a 1-1 draw but Aigbogun pointed out to his players still need to be wary of the South African reigning league champions.

“It was an impressive result by the team in South Africa but it is not yet time for us to celebrate because the second leg is yet to be played,” Aigbogun told Goal.

“We must play better than we did in Johannesburg if we are to scale to the group stage of the competiton because despite the draw we got there.

"Bidvest are a good side and they won’t give up without a fight in the return leg. We must show that we are ready in all ramifications because the ticket to the group stage won’t be got easily.

“I must commend what the players did in South Africa. It was a good display and we must try to finish up what we have started very well when we host them in Calabar. The objective for now is for us to get to the group stage and we must give all to achieve that.”

The coach also gives an update on the injury to their Benjamin Francis: “The lad is getting on fine and did travel with us back to Nigeria after he was closely observed and certified okay.

"It is too early to give a timeline on how long he is expected to stay out but we are hoping it won’t be for long.”

“He will be given the best treatment and care while we are going to leave it to the team doctor to determine what must be done next. Our thoughts are always with him.”