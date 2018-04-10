Heartland handler Ezekiel Onyegbulem is of the view that his players would have got more than a point they had against Abia Warriors if they played with more intensity.

Onyegbulem unhappy with Heartland's lack of intensity against Abia Warriors

The Naze Millionaires were second best for most part of the encounter played at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri on Sunday against Emmanuel Deutsch's men.

And the tactician in his post match assessement expressed his disappointment at the result and wants his wards to respond with a bang against the Borno Army this weekend.

“No coach will be happy with a draw in a game we were expected to win to improve our league spot in the table,” Onyegbulem told Goal.

"We have another chance to redeem ourselves when we face El Kanemi Warriors on Sunday in Maiduguri.

“I will tell my boys that if Abia Warriors could come to Owerri to pick a draw, nothing stops us from doing the same in Maiduguri if we are unable to beat them there.

"They know we are in a tight corner and that we must respond with a positive outcome no matter the level of opposition from them.

“We didn’t play with much intensity for most part of the game and only started doing so towards the end of the match when Abia Warriors already have control of it. We will review what we have done right and wrong before the game with El Kanemi Warriors.”

Heartland are still deep in the relegation zone as they are 18th with 17 points from 16 games.