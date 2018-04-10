Liverpool have been handed a huge injury boost ahead of Tuesday's meeting with Manchester City after Mohamed Salah returned to training.

Boost for Liverpool as Salah trains ahead of Man City clash

The Egypt international limped out of the Reds' 3-0 win over City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Anfield with a groin injury picked up early in the second half.

He then sat out Saturday's derby clash with Everton, increasing fears that the top scorer in the English game this season would miss the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

But it now seems the summer signing from Roma will be available to Jurgen Klopp as he looks to finish the job and secure a semi-final berth.

Salah has scored 38 goals in 41 appearances since his arrival on Merseyside from Roma as well as laying on 13 assists.

His latest strike opened the scoring against City, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane adding further efforts to put the five-time European champions in control.

When asked on Monday whether the former Roma and Chelsea winger would be available for the clash at the Etihad Stadium, Klopp gave an optimistic response.

"We're not sure 100 per cent, he was with the athletic coach [on Sunday]," Klopp told a media conference.

"Rather yes than no, but we have to wait and see for the reaction."

Andrew Robertson and Alberto Moreno, both of whom missed the 0-0 draw against Everton due to injuries, were also in training.

That leaves just Emre Can, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez as injury absentees for Liverpool, though Jordan Henderson will also miss the clash with City through suspension

The Reds are looking to reach the semi-finals of Europe's premier club competition for the first time since 2008.