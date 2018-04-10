Harambee Starlets jetted back into the country on Monday ready to kick off their preparation for the next phase of Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Equatorial Guinea.

Harambee Starlets jets back after a successful outing in Uganda

Starlets had a successful outing in the first round where they forced a 1-0 aggregate win over Uganda.

Kenya forced a 0-0 draw in the return leg, at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo, Uganda, after beating the host by a solitary goal in the first leg in Machakos.

Kenya's lone goal was scored by right-back Lilian Adera.

The aggregate win consequently guarantees Starlets a date with Equatorial Guinea in the second and final qualifying round, set to be played between June 4, and June 12, 2018.

Kenya made a maiden appearance at the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Cameroon, bowing out in the first round at the hands of Ghana, Mali, and Nigeria.