I think people can give me a little bit of a break, says Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy believes that it unfair to compare him to former City coach Eric Tinkler.

The 40-year-old, former Uefa Champions League winner took up arguably his biggest challenge since becoming a coach as he walked into the hot seat at the Mother City-based outfit. While McCarthy has certainly enjoyed an above average campaign with reaching the MTN 8 Cup final being his biggest highlight so far, his critics have begun comparing him to his predecessor.

Despite leaving the Citizens, Tinkler was a hit at the club, guiding them to a remarkable third place finish in their inaugural season. But McCarthy believes that a comparison is unfair as he is still a novice in the coaching profession.

"I haven’t even finished a year in my coaching journey but I have tasted playing in the final, quarterfinal and I’m sixth on the log,” McCarthy was quoted as saying by The Star.

“I think people can give me a little bit of a break and say 'well done young man we thought you were going to fail miserably and relegate Cape Town City'," he added.

Meanwhile, following a steady decline in form of recent games, McCarthy reveals his excitement to see both Teko Modise and January signing Matthew Rusike return to action.

“We will give it a go, we have to try and win all our remaining (four) games,” he said.

“And the big positive for me is that I’m getting Teko and Matthew back. For me that’s the key element of what I’m looking forward to in the next game against SuperSport United," he continued.

"I’m going to have Matthew, who’s hungry. He came here as the answer to our goal scoring problem but he got injured at the wrong time. But now he will come back and hopefully he can solve our problem,” McCarthy explained.

“We are creating chances but we don’t have a hungry striker who wants to score more than 10 or even 15 goals in a season,” he lamented.

McCarthy though, does admit that missing out on a top three finish will not be a huge train smash.

“We can still finish third but even if we don’t, it is not going to be a problem. I’ve been in the job for eight months. The previous coach (Eric Tinkler) had 10 years over me," he expressed.