Lobi Stars' Paul Udeh says his side fought hard to earn their 1-0 victory over El Kanemi Warriors in Sunday's Nigerian topflight encounter at the Aper Aku Stadium.

Paul Udeh savours Lobi Stars win over El Kanemi Warriors

Following a 1-1 draw at Abia Warriors last Wednesday, the Pride of Benue held a three-point lead at the top and they anticipated a win to strengthen their place at the summit against the Borno Army.

Samad Kadiri's 66th-minute strike from the spot ensured Solomon Ogbeide's men overcame the visitors to go five-point clear at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League standing in Markudi.

And Udeh insists that they were inspired by their determination to make the fans proud and he stressed that securing the three points were all that mattered to them.

"It was a very important game for us and I'm happy for the victory," Udeh told Goal.

"We needed to win in front of our fans against El Kanemi Warriors and maintain our position at the top. We expected a difficult game and were not surprised about what we saw.

"El Kanemi gave us a tough match but we won in the end because we really fought hard for it. We didn't get more than a goal but I think that what mattered was the three points and I feel very proud that we got it."

The defender further admits no surprise at his side's impressive run of form this term, having garnered 30 points from 16 games and he attributed it to their hard work and commitment.

"I expected what I'm seeing at Lobi Stars because everybody is putting in their best from the management to the coaches and players.

"Prayers and hard work have helped us so far this season. Though we had a shaky start we didn't allow that to affect us. We waved it aside and went back to the drawing board and came back stronger now we are top of the log.

"We always approach every game like a Cup final and we are ready to work and win. We are a hungry team and always ready to give our best to win a silverware at the end of the season."