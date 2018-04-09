Reuben Ogbonnaya has reflected on Niger Tornadoes' narrow 1-0 victory over Enugu Rangers in Sunday's Nigerian Professional Football League encounter in Minna.

'We wanted it more' - Niger Tornadoes' Reuben Ogbonnaya reflects on Enugu Rangers win

The Ikon Allah Boys were cruising on an impressive run of five games without a defeat, having defeated relegation-haunted Sunshine Stars in the Niger State capital last Wednesday.

Ibrahim Babawo's 17th-minute strike that helped them silenced the Flying Antelopes to extend Hamza Abara's men unbeaten run to six at the Bako Kontagora Stadium.

And the 28-year-old defender insists his side's determination to maintain their good form inspired their narrow win over 'difficult' Gbenga Ogunbote's men.

“I'm so happy with the performance of my teammates and more especially the victory we got," Ogbonnaya told Goal.

"It was a valuable three points that we had to take because we wanted to keep up our good form. I think that we the win because we played better and wanted it more.

“Enugu Rangers are really a good side and they did everything to frustrate from winning the match but we our game plan worked out in our favour. We got an early goal and defended it to win.

"To be honest, this was one of our most difficult games this season but as I said before, we wanted to win and avoid dropping any points at home. They had good chances to score but we did all to stop them."

The victory powered Niger Tornadoes to fifth on the log with 23 points from 15 games, and they would take a trip to Omoku to face Go Round at the Krisdera Stadium on Sunday.