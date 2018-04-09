Abu Azeez accepts Enugu Rangers loss to Niger Tornadoes

Enugu Rangers' Abu Azeez is unhappy with their 1-0 loss to Niger Tornadoes at the Bako Kontagora Stadium and has accepted defeat.

Before the encounter, the Flying Antelopes were undefeated in their last four games and would have hoped to extend their impressive run against Hamza Abara's men in Minna.

However, it was Ibrahim Babawo's 17th-minute strike that halted Gbenga Ogunbote's men unbeaten run but the forward feels they have to move on.

"I feel so sad because at the moment Enugu Rangers look to be in a good form," Azeez told Goal.

"We actually came here with a positive mindset to go home with something tangible. If we were unable to go home with three points, we should have had reasons to get a point.

"But we actually lost the game and that is football. I think that there is nothing we can do about it than to go back home and prepare for our next match."

The former Shooting Stars man is urging his side to move on and prepare well in the bid to claw back against relegation-destined Kwara United in their next game.

"We are playing Kwara United and we know all that is at stake and must not leave any stone unturned," he continued.

"All we have to do is to grab the bull by the horn and take the maximum points.

"We need to recover the points we lost in Minna. But this is football and we must forget the loss and focus on winning at all cost against Kwara United."