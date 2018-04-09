As Orlando Pirates push for the Premier Soccer League title, meeting SuperSport United on Wednesday night will not be an easy affair, that is how legend Lucky Lekgwathi sees it.

Lucky Lekgwathi: Orlando Pirates must forget past results in Mbombela

According to the former defender, the clash will require teamwork from Milutin Sredojevic’s men, and Lekgwathi believes that the Soweto giants will win the league come end of the season.

With log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, having stretched the lead to four points at the summit of the log standings, ‘Phinda Mzala’ has urged the Ghost to focus on their attention on their upcoming game.

The former Bafana Bafana centre-back believes that a confident Pirates should be able to grab the full three points as they will be boosted by their previous 2-1 win over Bloemfontein Celtic at home last week.

On the other hand, the Tshwane giants are fighting for their lives on the wrong end of the log table and a win will ease their relegation concerns.

Under the guidance of Kaitano Tembo, United lost their Caf Confederation Cup play-off first leg tie to Kenyan side, Gor Mahia on Sunday in Nairobi.

The defeat adds spice in the PSL clash slated for Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday night, but the former Real Rovers defender says previous results won’t count at this venue.

Lekgwathi referred to the 6-1 loss Pirates suffered last season against SuperSport in the league, a game which forced former coach Muhsin Ertugral to resign live on television.

“Yeah it is a must win for Pirates. Obviously they must not feel under pressure, I want to see them focusing on their game and forget about Sundowns,” Lekgwathi told Goal.

“If they can only do that, they stand a good chance of winning this match and keep the title race wide open," he added.

“I still say it, Pirates will win the league, but they must take it one game at a time for them to maintain pressure on Sundowns at the top,” added the former captain.

When asked about the fact that Pirates suffered a heavy defeat last season, Lekgwathi admits that Matsatsantsa A Pitori are a hoodoo side for the Buccaneers.

However, he added that a win over a stubborn Siwelele has lifted Pirates’ morale before they head out to Nelspruit this week.

“You know they (SuperSport) are struggling because fatigue after travelling on the continental last year and are back in Caf again, that is always giving them a challenge, but I am sure they are already in the country,” said the ex-Ria Stars man.

“With all their challenges, Pirates must not use that to undermine United, they cannot relax because football is unpredictable,” he warned

“SuperSport United will not be an easy side to beat, but Pirates are confident this time and I am sure they will continue with their consistency,” Lekgwathi said.

“The coach must just tell them that previous results do not count because we all know what happened in Mbombela when we visit there – they must just focus on getting a win,” he concluded.