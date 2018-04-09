Mohammedan Sporting and Langsning FC play out a goalless draw in Second Division I-League Group C clash on Monday.

2nd Division I-League: Mohammedan Sporting, Langsning FC play out goalless draw

The Kolkata giants fielded a very strong starting lineup with former ATK and Chennaiyin FC striker Fikru Teferra starting alongside Bengal captain Jiten Murmu upfront. Bengal's star player Tirthankar Sarkar was deployed in the midfield by coach Biswajit Bhattacharya.

After a perfect start to the league campaign, where they registered back-to-back wins, Mohammedan's form has taken a sudden dip. After losing to TRAU in their third match 4-0, they managed a draw today.

The Kolkata giants remain in the third position in the group table with seven points from four matches. Langsning, on the other hand, are at the second position with eight points from five matches. These two sides lock horns once again on Friday.