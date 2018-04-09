What’s important for us is to try and win the league‚ the rest is secondary, says Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau

Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Percy Tau is beginning to grow irritated with the constant talk of him potentially being named Premier Soccer League (PSL) Player of the Season.

Tau has enjoyed his most fruitful campaign in the famous yellow of Sundowns to date, scoring 11 league goals including several assists. This has led many within the South African football fraternity to pick the 23-year-old for South African football's biggest individual price.

However, despite constant praise from his coach Pitso Mosimane, Tau admits that he is growing tired of all the talk regarding him being named the PSL’s top footballer.

“There’s that question again‚” Tau was quoted as saying by TimesLive when quizzed about his coach’s endorsement of him.

“I’m really grateful for what the coach sees in me and the support I get from my teammates. What’s important for us is to try and win the league‚ the rest is secondary,” he added.

Tau most recently inspired Sundowns to a come from behind victory against Baroka which saw them move four points clear of closest PSL title contenders Orlando Pirates.

“What would it mean to Percy?” the forward asked himself.

“It would mean progress‚ it would mean a good season. It’s a reward and something to look at and inspire other people,” he said.

"I would really like whatever I do to brush off on other people‚ younger kids. It would also be a reward for the hard work we at Sundowns have done,” he continued.

Meanwhile, when questioned about his impressive goal scoring form, the humble Tau credited luck for his success.

“I guess I’m lucky,” he expressed.

“I don’t know‚ I just try every time to contribute to the team and luckily enough I get on the scoresheet,” he said.

"I’m pleased with my progress so far. I’ve scored more goals than I did last season," he explained.

With Sundowns currently experiencing a highly congested schedule, Tau admits that the rigours are beginning to take its toll on the body.

“But I did feel the demands of the game today‚” Tau admitted.

“At least now we’ve got some time to rest before Wits. We welcome the rest and will be able to bounce back fresher,” he said.

While Bidvest Wits may be a shadow of their former self this season, Tau is under no illusions of the importance of the game.

"Playing Wits is a big game because they are the champions although things are different now: we are on top,” he revealed.

"We’ll try and give everything because we were really hurt last season when we lost out to them (for the league title) in the last three games‚” Tau concluded.