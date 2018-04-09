SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo rues poor officiating after Gor Mahia defeat

A Jacques Tuyisenge strike was all Gor Mahia needed to claim a vital first-leg win against SuperSport United in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo rues officiating after Gor Mahia defeat

The goal came late in the match from the penalty spot, a move that did not go down well with coach Kaitano Tembo. The tactician also believes that his side could have snatched something from the match.

“I am not contented with the result, we could have also been given a penalty when one of my players was fouled in Gor Mahia's danger zone, but the referee ignored it. It was a big moment that could have changed the outcome of the match.

“We are heading into the second leg with confidence because we believe we can turn the results in our favor,” Tembo told Goal.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has admitted that the game is not over yet despite carrying a 1-0 advantage to the return leg. “This (win) is not enough. We came up against a very different side but we have to go there with a positive attitude, the way we did in Esperance.”

A win or draw for Gor Mahia in the return leg will see the team progress to Group stages for the first time in club’s history.