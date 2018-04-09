Diego Simeone is to make the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain look elsewhere for new managers after stating his commitment to Atletico Madrid.

Simeone future call will force Chelsea, Arsenal & PSG to look elsewhere

Having forged a reputation as one of the finest coaches in the business during his time in the Spanish capital, the Argentine is a man in demand.

Various clubs from across Europe are reported to be considering the 47-year-old as they prepare for vacancies to potentially open up – with Antonio Conte, Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery among those to have seen their respective futures in current roles called into question.

Simeone is aware of the speculation, having been quizzed about it on a regular basis, but he has sought to bring the latest rumours to a close by making a definitive call on his future.

Asked about his plans once again following a 1-1 derby draw with Real Madrid, he said: “My future? I'm staying with Atletico.

“This is a big club and we're growing.

“I'm proud of the level this club have been at for the past decade, how we’ve competed against two superpowers like Madrid and Barcelona and how we’ve kept competing.”

Simeone has helped to make Atletico a competitive force at home and abroad, and is excited by the potential for further growth at his disposal.

He added: “I’m working so that Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak keep going and get even better.”

During Simeone’s reign in Spain, Atletico have tasted La Liga title glory and Copa del Rey success.

They have also reached two Champions League finals and remain in contention for a second Europa League triumph during the current campaign.