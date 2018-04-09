Orlando Pirates defender Marshall Munetsi has revealed why joining the Soweto giants has been the highlight of his career.

It’s a dream for any player to be part of the Orlando Pirates squad, says Marshall Munetsi

Although the Zimbabwean completed his move to the Ghost in 2016, he failed to make his mark and was loaned out to Baroka FC in the same season.

However, his impressive displays for Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele forced Pirates to recall their versatile player in July last year, and the defender has since grabbed his opportunity.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio, the man used in the central defence by current coach Milutin Sredojevic, expressed delight in the move to one of South Africa’s biggest clubs.

The former Friendly Academy and Blue Rangers player revealed what he learned at the academy regarding drug abuse and financial management.

Formerly on the books of FC Cape Town, the 21-year-old player has been outstanding for Pirates whenever given a chance as they challenge for the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

They currently sit second on the log table with 45 points behind Mamelodi Sundowns who have 49, but have four matches remaining to wrap up their PSL campaign.

“Joining Pirates was a great move for me, it is a big club with a huge history and many passionate fans, so it’s a dream for any player to be part of this squad,” he told Nehanda Radio.

“I was not lost to the fact that I had to work hard to make it with the team, despite failing to make it in the past six months,” he said.

“I simply worked harder in training, prayed hard and believed that I will make it,” he continued.

“I am a Christian and I believe in God that and I know everything happens in His time,” he affirmed.

“Yes I was frustrated at times, but at the back of my mind I knew it was a matter of time,” said the Harare-born player.

Speaking about what he learned during his days as youngster at the academy, the Warriors international revealed that they were warned about the dangers of drug abuse.

“I was taught a lot at the academy, not only about football but about life in general, most importantly, we were taught to focus on our football careers,” he revealed.

“Some lose focus and get lost through drugs, we were also taught about finances, saving and making investments,” reacted Munetsi.

“That is something I am working on because football is a short career and I have to make the most of it,” he concluded.

Munetsi has featured in eight league matches and has two Nedbank Cup appearances this term, but will want to don the black and white shirt against SuperSport United this Wednesday.