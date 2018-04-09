Mathare United forward John Mwangi wants to carry on with the scoring form after netting his maiden Kenyan Premier League goal on Sunday.

Mathare United youngster John Mwangi speaks after breaking the duck

Mwangi, who is in his second season with the ‘Slum Boys’, scored the lone goal for Mathare United in a 1-0 win over Tusker at Ruaraka Grounds.

“I now want to work on scoring consistently because I have been getting in scoring positions but I have been unlucky not to score. I took the chance and I am happy that the scoring touch is now back.”

Unlike his attacking partners, Cliff Nyakeya and Clifford Alwanga, who have had a flying start to the season that has seen them score nine goals between them, Mwangi has struggled to replicate his form towards the end of the 2017 season.

His slow start saw him lose his place to Daniel Mwaura but he repaid Coach Francis Kimanzi’s faith in him with a crucial goal on Sunday.

“I have to thank the coaches because they have shown faith in me despite not having a good start to the season. I am happy that I have finally got my first goal of the season and also helped the team to win,” Mwangi told the club's official website.

Mathare United opened a four-point gap between them and Gor Mahia, who are second on the log but with three games at hand.