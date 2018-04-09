Sofapaka President Elly Kalekwa is adamant that his club will win the 2018 Kenyan Premier League title.

Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa has not given up on KPL title ambitions

The 2009 league champions are currently placed fourth with 16 points, seven behind leaders Mathare United.

But the Congolese business Mogul believes his team has experienced players, who can go all the way to the end of the race. "The season is still young, it is early to say this or that team will win, but whichever the case, we are in it.

"Our main target is to win the league title this year, and with the experienced players in our team, I am confident we can achieve it," Kalekwa told Goal.

"We brought players who can help us do better this season, and I believe we are on the right track."

Batoto ba Mungu suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Thika United on Sunday, prompting head coach Sam Ssimbwa to quit.