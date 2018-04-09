Mamelodi Sundowns star George Lebese looks to be on the mend following a tough last few months at Chloorkop.

George Lebese's confidence is back, says Mamelodi Sundowns' fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga

The 29-year-old Mamelodi-born winger was signed by the Brazilians at the beginning of the season with expectations that he would carry his star status which he garnered at Kaizer Chiefs into the Sundowns starting XI.

However, he has found life in Tshwane extremely difficult as he is yet to adapt to the demands of Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane’s game plan. This has subsequently seen his game time severely limited.

But after being put on a rigorous fitness regime, Sundowns fitness coach Kabelo Rangoaga believes that Lebese is regaining his confidence.

"George lost 8kg and that was the first step," Rangoaga told The Sowetan.

"You can see he is coming. Pitso is still working on him and at least the weight is gone. So his confidence is back," Rangoaga added.

Meanwhile, Sundowns’ renowned fitness trainer has offered an update on two of Sundowns other new recruits. Keletso Makgalwa was recently promoted to the first team, while Aubrey Ngoma signed in the January transfer window in what was a much talked about move.

"Work was done on Keletso because of his transition from junior football, where the tempo is low, and senior football where the tempo is extremely high," he explained.

"Aubrey was injured when he joined us, so he is on a programme now but for now we have not decided by how many kilos we will trim him down. We just have to improve his fitness; it was the injury that delayed him," Rangoaga concluded.

Nonetheless, Sundowns are currently experiencing a heavily congested schedule and they will need all their players to step up and be counted. Sundowns most recently built a four-point gap between them and closest rivals Orlando Pirates after coming from behind to defeat Baroka FC on Sunday afternoon.