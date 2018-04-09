Former AC Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Fabio Capello has announced that he will not manage again after being sacked by Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning.

Capello announces retirement from management

The 71-year-old guided Milan to four Serie A titles and the Champions League in the 1990s, before taking the helm at Real Madrid where he won La Liga in his first season before falling out with the club's chairman.

He returned to Milan and then spent time at Roma and Juventus, winning the league with both clubs, although his two Serie A titles with Juve were later revoked due to the Calciopoli scandal.

A second spell at Real Madrid produced another league title, with the Italian then moving into international management with England from 2008 to 2012. He guided Russia to the 2014 World Cup but a disappointing Euro 2016 campaign brought an end to his tenure in Moscow.

In June 2017, he was appointed manager of Jiangsu, but had a poor season and was sacked in March. Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup led to speculation that he could manage his national side, having played for them 32 times in the 1970s.

However, Capello has dismissed those rumours, claiming he intends to spend the rest of his career as a commentator and will not manage again.

"Italy's bench? I have already said no," Capello told Radio Rai.

"I've already had some experience with the English and Russian national teams, I wanted to try to train a club once again and Jiangsu was my last football experience.

"I did everything I wanted, I'm very happy with what I did, and now I am delighted to be a TV commentator. You always win in this role!"