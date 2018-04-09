Ander Herrera has revealed that Ashley Young and Michael Carrick used the "power in their words" at half-time to help pick up the Manchester United dressing room and inspire them to a derby win over City.

Herrera reveals key role Carrick & Young played in Manchester derby turnaround

Jose Mourinho's side looked out of the contest as they trailed City 2-0 at half-time of Saturday's clash at the Etihad Stadium, with goals from Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan putting the hosts in a commanding lead.

United rallied in the second half, however, with two quick-fire Paul Pogba goals and one from Chris Smalling helping Mourinho's men to an incredible 3-2 triumph that stopped City winning the title on the day.

And Herrera has revealed that experienced duo Young and Carrick, who was not in the matchday squad, played a key role in lifting the players after what had been a disappointing first half.

He said, as quoted by United's official website: "This is one of the best, one of the most emotional games so far in my career with Manchester United.

"We didn't talk too much about tactics at half-time. We just talked about our pride, about the club, and how you can never underestimate United.

"We knew that our fans were going to have a difficult night if we lost. So we did it for them and of course for us and our position, but overall for them.

"It was an important game for our fans. I was feeling sorry for them because it was going to be a difficult day for all of them. But this is Manchester United and nobody should ever underestimate it.

"Everyone was talking at half-time. Of course, the oldest guys with the most experience - Ash (Young) and Michael (Carrick), who was also in the dressing room - they have power in their words but everyone was talking.

"It was very important for our position in the league. We want to finish second and build a stronger Manchester United for next season. That's all.

"Normally we should be fighting for the title with this amount of points. We want to finish as well as we possibly can this season.

"All the people in the newspapers, the journalists, have been talking about what this result means for the rivalry, the derby, our opponents. But we just think about Manchester United. That's it, we don't think about the others."

According to The Times, Young's motivational words included the left-back urging his team-mates to respond to the City fans' chants of 'Ole' as they dominated possession, apparently telling them that they shouldn't be standing for it.

Herrera, meanwhile, was accused of spitting at the City crest as the players walked in for the half-time interval, but the United midfielder has since denied that his actions were deliberate.