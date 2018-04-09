Former Harambee Stars striker John Baraza has taken over as the new Sofapaka head coach.

Sofapaka appoints a new coach after Sam Ssimbwa throws in the towel

This has been confirmed by Sofapaka president, Elly Kalekwa.

Baraza takes over the team from Ugandan tactician, Sam Ssimbwa who resigned on Sunday.

Ssimbwa called it quit after Sofapaka lost to Thika United in a Kenyan Premier Leagu ematch.

Kalekwa says the former forward has what it takes to help the team perform well in the Kenyan Premier League title race.

"Baraza (John) is our new coach, he takes over immediately from Sam Ssimbwa who has thrown in the towel. It seems he failed to command full control of the team and decided to walk away. Baraza will be in charge of the team now.

"Of cause he has what it takes to lead us to the next level, we have faith and confidence in him."

Ssimbwa resigned immediately after the 2-1 loss at the Thiks Sub-County Stadium.