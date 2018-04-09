Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane once again hails his side's experience

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has hailed his players after his side extended their lead on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table following a 2-1 win over Baroka FC on Sunday afternoon.

Two goals from Wayne Arendse and Percy Tau ensured that the Brazilians remained on top of the standings as they lead Orlando Pirates by four points.

Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele netted first through Lucky Nguzana, but Arendse converted with a fine header to level the matters before the end of the opening stanza.

For Tau, it was the forward’s 11th goal of the season and he is now level with Polokwane City’s Rodney Ramagalela on the PSL top goal scorer’s charts.

The win has brought relief to the Sundowns bench as they have 49 points with five matches to go in order to wrap up their season and now wait to see what the second-placed Buccaneers who visit SuperSport United on Wednesday night can do.

Speaking after the match, Jingles lauded his side's experience as they marched on to gain the full three points.

“Yeah, we didn’t start well obviously heavy legs, a third game in six days and we don’t worry much about that one you see, with time the body will adjust and we will get there,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“Yeah, it's squeaky bum time, a bit tough but I think Vila (Sibusiso Vilakazi) he didn’t have a biggest game but he was an important player for us. You could see the experience,” he reacted.

“You saw the goal Percy scored for us, he gets there and scores, cold nerves and he doesn’t panic, you could see the experience,” continued Jingles.

“Normally they shoot and blast the ball, so he is getting matured. Yeah, Gaston (Sirino) the chance he missed in the first half,” he noted.

“Khama (Billiat) also, Percy, (Jeremy) Brockie, you can mention them, but what is important are the results,” he said.

Speaking about the support at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Mosimane added that they have to respect the supporters who travelled all the way from Tshwane.

“Yeah the players know we play football, it’s either you are at Chloorkop or at home with your family or you are on the pitch, there’s no other place to be at this time,” added the

“Unless you don’t respect what you see there, the images here (on the stands), the people coming all the way from Pretoria and supporting us, it is the time to take it easy, one game at a time.

“(We need to take it) nice and easy, we cut a lot of balls, I think we should’ve finished three or four, but they had their chance in earlier also, they were a better team, but we are more experienced – it is experience,” concluded the former Bafana Bafana boss.

Up next for the former African champions is a clash against reigning league champions, Bidvest Wits at home on Saturday, April 14.