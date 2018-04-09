Melbourne Victory locked in a home elimination final with a 2-1 comeback win over Wellington Phoenix - but Mark Bosnich wasn't impressed, criticising the club for their overall performance this season.

'Not good enough' - Bosnich slams Melbourne Victory's season

The Victory ensured they would finish in at least fourth position with Sunday's result at AAMI Park, but Bosnich was adamant their campaign should not be celebrated and believes their recruiting needs to be improved.

"There is a few other things they have to sort out for next season because bottom-line is fourth-place for a club like Melbourne Victory, and 20 points behind their biggest rival Sydney FC, is not good enough," Bosnich said on Fox Sports' Sunday Shootout.

"They need to have some serious rethinking about their squad next season.

"To see Leigh Broxham continue at left back...he is a super midfielder.

"I don't actually think you are doing him a favour by continually putting him in a position he is not suited to. The own goal, that's irrelevant. I'm actually talking about in general play."

Broxham turned the ball into his own net midway through the first half before the introduction of striker Kenny Athiu sparked the comeback win.

Victory can still finish in third position ahead of Melbourne City but must beat Sydney FC away on Friday night, before hoping the Phoenix knock off their city rivals in New Zealand.