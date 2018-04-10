Liverpool to move for Man Utd's Fellaini

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Liverpool ready Fellaini move

Liverpool are set to make an approach for Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, claims L'Equipe.

The Belgium international has endured a rollercoaster four years at Old Trafford, and is yet to sign a new contract with his current deal up in June.

PSG and Monaco are both monitoring his status, but now the Reds have emerged as a sensational alternative for the former Everton man.

PSG & Bayern eye Kenedy

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have both shown an interest in Chelsea defender Kenedy, according to Sky Sports.

The full-back has impressed during a loan spell with Newcastle during the second half of this season, playing a pivotal role in their bid for Premier League survival.

Chelsea, though, may choose to cash in on the Brazilian in the summer, and the richest teams in France and Germany have asked to be kept up to date with his situation.

Torres to leave Atletico Madrid

Fernando Torres has announced that he will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Torres joined his boyhood club at the age of 10, spending six years in their youth system and spending another six in the first team before of moving to Liverpool.

He returned to Atletico in 2015, where he has now amassed a total of 92 Liga goals for the club, but has now decided to move on again.

Wenger: Arsenal don't need another striker

Arsene Wenger insists Arsenal have no need to dip into the summer transfer market for another striker.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been signed in the last two windows, while Wenger also has Danny Welbeck on his books, as well as Alex Iwobi and an exciting crop of academy graduates.

Taking that into account, the long-serving Frenchman is not expecting to bring any more goal-getters onto his books.

Navas seeks to end Real Madrid exit talk

Keylor Navas has quashed Arsenal and Manchester United transfer talk by stating a desire to honour his contract at Real Madrid.

Amid ongoing speculation regarding Zinedine Zidane’s search for a new goalkeeper, the current No.1 at Santiago Bernabeu is being linked with a summer exit.

Premier League suitors are said to be ready to open their doors to a proven performer if the Costa Rica international is forced towards the exits, but the 31-year-old is still planning for the long term in Spain.

Man United fight City for £50m Fred

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred will be the subject of a bidding war between Manchester powerhouses United and City this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

City have long been linked with the Brazilian, having made enquiries over his availability back in January.

But negotiations will not be straightforward, with the extra interest likely to push his asking price north of £50 million.

Everton interested in West Ham's Cresswell

Everton are considering a £25 million bid for West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell, claims the Sun .

The England left-back was born in Liverpool, and came up through the academy at nearby Tranmere Rovers before moving to Ipswich and later West Ham.

He is apparently keen to move back closer to home, while he has already worked with Toffees boss Sam Allardyce during the manager's spell with the Hammers.

Man Utd target Sidibe

Manchester United have turned their attentions to Monaco full-back Djibril Sidibe as part of their rebuilding plans for the 2018-19 season, reports Telefoot .

The Red Devils are expected to be extremely active in the summer transfer window after failing to keep pace with rivals City at the top of the Premier League table.

Sidibe, 25, is seen as an excellent candidate to reinforce the right-back position, although he is under contract until 2022 after Monaco fended off interest from Tottenham last year.

Robben & Ribery to get new contracts

Veteran Bayern Munich pair Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery are set to be handed new contracts at the Allianz Arena, reports Bild.

The wingers will both be free agents this summer, but the club are reportedly keen to retain them after celebrating a sixth successive Bundesliga title at the weekend.

Madrid to make €100m Griezmann bid

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to break the bank in order to beat Barcelona to the signing of Antoine Griezmann, claims Diario Gol.

The France striker was on target against Real on Sunday, equalising for Atletico Madrid and helping his side to a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu.

And while he has long been linked with Camp Nou, a bid worth €100m would trigger Griezmann's buyout clause and leave him free to discuss terms with Atleti's cross-town rivals.

Juve keen to land Isco

Juventus will stop at nothing to sign Real Madrid star Isco, and could bid up to €150 million in order to land their top target, claims Don Balon .

The playmaker has been in and out of the Madrid first team this season, and as well as the Serie A giants he has also been linked with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

PSG join Richarlison race

Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco are ready to battle Chelsea and Arsenal in the race to land Richarlison, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Brazilian has won many admirers this season through his performances for Watford, whom he joined from Fluminense last summer.

And the Hornets' £40 million price tag is unlikely to scare off some of the Premier League and Ligue 1's biggest clubs should they make enquiries in the coming window.