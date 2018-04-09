News

EXTRA TIME: Everton fan names child after Idrissa 'Gana' Gueye

An Everton fan has revealed his admiration for Idrissa Gueye by naming his newborn baby after the Senegal international.

Gueye has been one of the fans' favourites following his outstanding displays in the Toffees' midfield this season.

Although he was a doubt for Saturday's Merseyside derby after suffering a muscle tear during the last international break, the Senegal international was introduced for Wayne Rooney as a second-half substitute in the 53rd minute.

And the fan expressed his delight with the great news after the midfielder made his 28th league appearance for the season.


Gueye, on his part, is eager to see the new 'Gana' wearing an Everton jersey.


