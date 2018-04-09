Stoke City forward Mame Diouf has condemned racist abuse towards him on Twitter.

EXTRA TIME: Mame Diouf responds to racist abuse on social media

The 30-year-old was on target in the Potters’ 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. The defeat leaves Paul Lambert's men in the drop zone with 27 points 33 games.

Despite the inhumane post sent to him by a Twitter user, Diouf reiterated his team's commitment as they continue their fight to maintain their English Premier League status.



Critics are part or our job, we got to deal with it and accept them. But not this pic.twitter.com/mRBfaiNadA — MAME DIOUF18 (@MameDiouf99) April 8, 2018