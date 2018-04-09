It was a bad day at the office for Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on matchday five of the Ghana Premier League, but Ashanti Gold did not miss the opportunity to consolidate their lead on the table.

Ghana Premier League Matchday five wrap: Hearts, Kotoko crash on the road

Away at the Golden City Park, the Phobians were handed a 3-0 defeat by Berekum Chelsea, who sit second from bottom on the log. Goals from Stephen Amankonah, Brimah Mohammed and Collins Ameyaw slumped Henry Wellington's men to the seventh position.

The story was similar at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium where Ashanti Gold condemned Kotoko to a 2-0 reversal. Samed Ibrahim and Shafiu Mumuni scored for the leaders, forcing the Porcupine Warriors to the sixth spot.

Having gone missing since his matchday one double, Victorien Adebayor showed up again for Inter Allies as his goal handed the Eleven-Is-To-One a 1-0 triumph over fourth-placed Wafa. Allies occupy the second position.

Dreams FC, however, could not walk the talk at Dawu as they were held to a goalless draw by new boys Karela United.

On their fourth attempt, Liberty Professionals recorded their first win of the season by a 2-0 triumph at newly-promoted Sekondi Eleven Wonders. Brite Andoh and Benjamin Eshun netted for the Scientific Soccer Lads, who, regardless, lie bottom of the ladder.

Earlier on Saturday, David Abagna and Samuel Arthur cancelled out each other as the 2015-16 champions Wa All Stars and Elmina Sharks settled for a 1-1 draw. The Northern Blues sit 11th on the table whereas Sharks hold the ninth position.

In Saturday's other game, Ebusua Dwarfs and Bechem United similarly shared the spoils following a 1-1 deadlock. Solomon Okudzeto put the Crabs in the lead a minute after recess before Daniel Egyin levelled the score from the spot on 77 minutes.

Medeama’s fixture against Aduana Stars has been rescheduled due to the latter’s Caf Confederation Cup clash with Fosa Juniors of Madagascar.