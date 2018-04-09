Ghana Premier League: Ashanti Gold 2-0 Asante Kotoko: Porcupines fail to end Miners unbeaten run in Asante derby

Ashanti Gold defeated regional rivals Asante Kotoko 2-0 in the first Asante derby of the Ghana Premier League played at the Len Clay Sports Stadium in Obuasi on Sunday.

Two second half goals from Abdul Samed and Shafiwu Mumuni were enough to give coach C.K Akonnor his first victory over Kotoko.

Awudu Nafiu blocked Ashanti Gold's first shot on target by the eighth minute, after Shafiu Mumuni connected a pass from Appiah McCarthy, with the resultant corner-kick yielding nothing.

Kotoko came close to breaking the deadlock by the 25th minute when Emmanuel Gyamfi's cross linked with Mawuli Osei, whose effort was pushed out of play by goalkeeper George Owu.

Four minutes later, McCarthy connected a pass from Tijani Joshua but after beating Wahab and James Akaminko he fired wide.

Kotoko defender Daniel Darkwah was substituted by the 43rd minute after hurting his left foot, with Akwasi Nti taking his place.

A poor clearance in the box by Wahab Adams almost cost the Porcupine Warriors a goal on 55th minute, but Amos Addai's shot was blocked by Augustine Sefa, who was facing his former club.

Kotoko could have pounced on a miscommunication between goalkeeper Owu and defender Samed Ibrahim by the 70th minute but substitute Obed Owusu was not prompt enough.

Ashanti Gold opened the scoring moments later through Abdul Samed, who headed home a long cross, with goalkeeper Felix Annan in a helpless position.

The Miners made it 2-0 a minute later, thanks to a sublime effort from Shafiwu Mumuni. The forward exploited the lapses in Kotoko’s back half, slotting home an assist from his captain Tijani.

Gyamfi almost pulled one back for Kotoko with seven minutes from time but his long drive, after going past Osei Agyemang, was saved by goalkeeper Owu.

With Wafa and Hearts of Oak losing to Inter Allies and Berekum Chelsea respectively, Ashanti Gold have opened a six-point gap ahead of matchday six.