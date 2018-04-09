A sheepish Christian Pulisic admitted his incredible opening goal in Borussia Dortmund's morale-boosting 3-0 win over Stuttgart was intended to be a cross.

'It was a cross' - Pulisic owns up over 'lucky' Dortmund goal

The teenage winger inadvertently broke the deadlock in the 38th minute at Signal Iduna Park when he swung the ball in from the right and saw it drift over Ron-Robert Zieler and in off the far post.

It was the slice of luck Dortmund needed to overcome a nervy start as they bounced back from last weekend's 6-0 hammering at Bayern Munich.

Michy Batshuayi and Maximilian Philipp both struck after the break to seal the victory, moving BVB within a point of second-placed rivals Schalke ahead of next Sunday's Ruhr derby.

"I was looking for the back post, just for a cross," Pulisic said of his fourth Bundesliga goal this term.

"It came off my foot a little wrong but it wasn't so wrong in the end. It was a bit lucky but I'm happy it went in."