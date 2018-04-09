Ghana's Aduana Stars are well on their way to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup following a 6-1 home thrashing of Malagasy side Fosa Juniors in the playoff round first leg on Sunday.

Aduana Stars 6-1 Fosa Juniors: Fire Boys run riot in Dormaa

It was such an angry response from the Fire Boys, who conceded first before hitting the visitors for six at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa.

Bright Adjei and Zakaria Mumuni scored a goal each, while Sam Adams and Elvis Opoku each recorded a brace, after Jose Alain Randrianantenaina gave the visitors the lead.

With a five-goal advantage ahead of next week's return leg, Yusif Abubakar's men have put themselves in pole position to make the next round.

Fosa caused an early shock at Dormaa after just three minutes when Randrianantenaina struck to silence the home fans.

Aduana, however, responded in the eighth minute through Opoku, whose long range effort proved too strong for goalkeeper Damien Ramaritany.

Adams then made it 2-1 from the spot on 32 minutes after Justice Annan was brought down in the box.

There was soon another penalty for the home side when Adjei was fouled. Adams stepped up once again and nearly converted to give his side a two-goal cushion ahead of the break.

In the 61st minute, it was Mumuni's time to join the score sheet as he slotted home yet another spot kick after he was hacked down by goalkeeper Ramaritany.

Opoku then registered his second of the day in the 84th minute after receiving a pass from Nathaniel Asamoah, before Adjei wrapped up the game with his goal four minutes to full-time.