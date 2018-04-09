MFM FC’s quest to qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup group stage suffered a rude shock as they bowed 1-0 to Djoliba at the Agege Stadium on Sunday.

MFM 0 Djoliba 1: Mahamadou Cisse strike puts Malians in charge

Mahamadou Cisse’s second half effort handed the visitors a crucial win in the first leg of the play-off round as the Nigerians’ chances now hang on the balance.

Consequently, the Olukoya Boys became the first Nigerian team ever to lose at home to the Malians.

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men began the game on a bright note as Akuneto Chijioke’s free-kick forced a brilliant save from goalkeeper Adama Traore after Tchato Giscard was fouled.

The Lagosians continued to dominate but could not get past the visitor’s rock solid backline. Djoliba’s finest chance came in the 30th minute but Naby Soumah could not beat impressive Ospino Egbe.

In the closing stages of the first half, Siaka Bagayoko tried his luck but Egbe was up to the task as the first half ended 0-0.

Ilechukwu’s side continued to press after the break and Stanley Okorom had a chance to put his team ahead but free-kick was stopped by Traore – which earned a clapping ovation from the spectators.

And with 12 minutes left to play, the visitors pulled the trigger to secure victory. With the home crowd stunned, Djoliba thwarted every attempts of MFM to get an equalizer.