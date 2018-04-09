Sam Ssimbwa resign as Sofapaka coach

Ugandan tactician, Sam Ssimbwa has resigned as Sofapaka coach, Goal can reveal.

The tactician threw in the towel following a humiliating 2-1 lose to lowly ranked Thika United in a Kenyan Premier League match on Sunday.

Club's President Elly Kalekwa has confirmed the reports, saying that Ssimbwa asked to step aside citing players sobatage.

"He has resigned. He has even bid our players farewell and we have to respect that. He is alleging the players are sabotaging him, and that they do not want to do what he tells them.

"There is no need for him to write us a resignation letter, we have released him.

"No bad blood, as he has put it he will always remain a close friend and wishes us all the best."

Sofapaka has won five games, drawn one and lost three of their last nine league matches.