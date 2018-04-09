Harambee Starlets have progressed to the final round of the Awcon Qualifiers after edging out neighbors, Cresten Cranes.

Kenya book date with Equatorial Guinea after edging out Uganda in AWCON Qualifier

The Kenyan Queens managed to hold the much-improved opponents to a barren draw away in Uganda to progress to a 1-0 aggregate score.

The lone goal was scored in the first leg by defender by Lilian Odera.

Despite putting a spirited fight, Cresten Cranes failed to match the visitors who missed several clear-cut chances to hit the back of the net.

Uganda will, however, take heart from the two-legged result, considering the fact that they fell 8-0 in two matches when the two sides met last year.

Kenya will now play Equatorial Guinea in the next round.

A win for David Ouma charges in the two-legged tie will earn Kenya her second appearance at the continental games.