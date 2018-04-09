Zoo Kericho stuns Posta Rangers to end poor run in the league

Zoo Kericho's poor run in Kenyan Premier League ended on Sunday after downing Posta Rangers.

The Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo led side came into the match aiming at getting maximum points against the tea farmers, but ended up suffering courtesy of Mike Madoya's first half strike.

2008 league champions Sofapaka suffered another shock defeat in the hands of Thika United. Kepha Aswani opened the scoring in favour of Batoto ba Mungu after the break, but a few minutes later, Mata Masakidi made it even.

Adem Edmond ensured the Nicholas Muyoti led side registered their first win of the season and send the Sam Ssimbwa led side back to reality.

At Bukhungu Stadium, Nakumatt's poor run was extended following a 2-0 defeat against Kakamega Homeboyz .

The Shoppers had suffered back to back defeats against Sofapaka and Mathare United respectively and was aiming at bouncing back.

However, goals from Moses Mudavadi and Esiye Estone ensured coach Anthony Mwangi returned home empty handed.