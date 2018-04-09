Dembele doesn't feel pressure despite living Barcelona dream alongside Messi

Ousmane Dembele claims to not feel “any pressure” at Barcelona despite living the dream alongside iconic figures such as Lionel Messi.

In the wake of Neymar’s record-breaking departure from Camp Nou in the summer of 2017, €105 million was invested in an exciting France international.

Dembele endured a nightmare start to his time in Catalunya, with an early injury stunting his progress, and questions were soon asked of his form and fitness.

The 20-year-old has, however, proved his worth since recovering match sharpness and claims his unshakable belief has not been knocked by critics of his forced exit from Borussia Dortmund or his debut campaign in La Liga.

“Everyone would’ve wanted to be in my position, no player would say no to Barcelona because they are the best team in the world,” Dembele told UEFA.

“I haven’t found it difficult, I concentrate on playing football and I don’t feel any pressure.”

The highly-rated forward could have been forgiven a few nerves given how rapid his rise to the top has been.

Having only made his professional debut for Rennes in September 2015, and then spent one season in Germany, Dembele is now gracing the same side as World Cup champions and five time Ballon d’Or winner Messi.

He is, however, taking everything in his stride, adding: “It’s great to play with Messi, and for me it is a pleasure to be able to share a dressing room with the type of players who have won everything.”

Dembele could land a few medals to add to his own collection over the coming weeks, with Barcelona still chasing a possible treble.

Ernesto Valverde’s side sit top of La Liga, are through to the final of the Copa del Rey and hold a 4-1 advantage in a Champions League quarter-final clash with Roma.

The return leg of that contest is set to be staged on Tuesday, with Dembele hoping to take another step towards a continental crown.

He said: “The Champions League won’t be easy as there are very good teams left, but the quarter-finals and the semi-finals will be decisive and we will do everything possible to win the title.”