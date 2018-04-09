Chelsea team news: Courtois returns for derby

Thibaut Courtois has made a welcome return to the Chelsea side for a Premier League derby date with London rivals West Ham.

The Belgian goalkeeper has not figured for the Blues since their 3-0 Champions League defeat to Barcelona on March 14.

A hamstring injury picked up in training has kept him sidelined for club and country since then, but he is now ready to step back into the fold.

Spanish forward Pedro is another to have been missing of late, with a knock preventing him from figuring in a costly defeat to Tottenham last time out.

He is, however, also available to Antonio Conte and makes the bench against the Hammers.

Andreas Christensen is handed a rest, amid a testing breakthrough campaign for him at Stamford Bridge, while Alvaro Morata once again leads the line.

Joe Hart retains his place between the sticks for West Ham.

Michail Antonio is the only man to drop out of their XI from a vital 3-0 victory over Southampton, with an unfortunate hamstring injury having brought his season to a premature conclusion.

Chelsea team: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Hazard. Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Emerson, Bakayoko, Drinkwater, Pedro, Giroud.

West Ham team: Hart, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Zabaleta, Kouyate, Masuaku, Arnautovic, Joao Mario, Fernandes. Subs: Adrian, Pask, Evra, Cullen, Diangana, Hugill, Chicharito.