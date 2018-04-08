Kangchup Road Young Physical & Sports Association (KRYHPSA) may well finish at the top of the Indian Women's League (IWL) group stage standings after their massive win over Indira Gandhi Academy for Sports & Education (IGASE) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya, on Sunday.

Indian Women's League 2017-18: KRYHPSA score 10, Rising Student qualify for semis

In the other results of the day, Rising Student Club confirmed their place in the semi-finals after beating India Rush SC while Eastern Sporting Union (ESU) were held to their second draw - this time against Sethu FC.



INDIRA GANDHI ASE [Pradeepa Sekar 63’] 1-10 KRYHPSA [Bala Devi 17’, 47’, 73’, 89’; Ratanbala Devi 35’, 45+1’, 64’, 69’; Dangmei Grace 2’, 66’]

KRYHPSA began scoring spree as early as in the second minute when Dangmei Grace struck home, and in 15 minutes to be followed up by Bala Devi's powerful shot that got past Ashwini Babu in the rival goal.

Ratanbala Devi's first half double including one in added time gave the Manipuri side a satisfying four-goal cushion going into the break.

Indira Gandhi ASE's nightmare didn't end there as yet again it took just two minutes for KRYHPSA to pull ahead to a 5-0 lead through Bala Devi's strike before Pradeepa Sekar somewhat comforted her side with a goal in the 63rd minute.

However, KRYHPSA showed no signs of stopping as Ratanbala Devi went on to complete her hat-trick by the 64th minute before scoring once again in five minutes, sandwitched by Grace's goal that completed her brace in the 66th minute.

Then came Bala Devi's hat-trick in the 73rd minute while the number 10 finished the 10-1 route in the 89th minute.

The humiliating loss marked the end to Indira Gandhi ASE's forgettable campaign in the competition with three points from six matches and a haunting goal difference of -21.

On the other hand, KRYHPSA have a chance for a potential top place finish in the group stage when they face Gokulam Kerala on Tuesday.

The draw against present day leaders Eastern Sporting Union (14) would have KRYHPSA (11) in an advantage going in the game as the currently third-placed team have a better goal difference (+16) as compared to ESU (+6).



RISING STUDENT [Pyari Xaxa 37’, Jabamani Tudu 42’] 2-0 INDIA RUSH

RIsing Student Club (10) have sealed their semi-finals berth at the cost of Gokulam Kerala (4), who wouldn't be able to catch up with the Odisha-based team even if they won their final match against KHRYPSA on Tuesday.

The first opportunity of the fixture befell Rising Student, but Sanju's shot from Pyari Xaxa's cross couldn't find a way past the India Rush backline in the 26th minute.

Xaxa herself got on the scoresheet in the 37th minute that was shortly followed by Jabamani Tudu's header from a flagkick doubling the lead for Rising Student before half-time.

Around 15 minutes into the second session of play, India Rush custodian Aditi Chauhan denied Xaxa a brace by saving the latter's shot from inside the box, until the trailing side resorted to throwing bodies in attack on the other side.

The outburst saw Jyoti Burrett stopped in her tracks before Smriti Girish's attempt was kept at bay by the crowded Rising Student backline.

It could have been a worse margin of defeat, but Sanju's shot was kept out by rival 'keeper Tikina Samal in the 80th minute.

Having played their sixth and final game of the group stage, Rising Student are certain to finish fourth and will face either Eastern Union or KRYHPSA in the semi-finals based on the latter's result on Tuesday.

Mumbai's India Rush SC have meanwhile finished their campaign with the wooden spoon as a result of the defeat that left them at rock bottom with just a point to show from their six matches.



EASTERN UNION [Ranjibala 5’] 1-1 SETHU FC [Indumathi 14’]

Eastern Sporting Union were in a rush to seal their top place finish in the group stage as they began on the front foot and almost scored in the fourth minute, but Kamala Devi's header was thwarted by Sethu FC goalkeeper Sowmiya N.

However, that didn't prevent ESU from gaining the lead in the very next minute as Ranjibala splendidly volleyed home a cross from the left.

The equaliser didn't take long either with Indumathi's shot squeezing between the legs of rival custodian Elangbam Panthoi Chanu in the 14th minute.

Play was restricted to the midfield before the teams went into the lemon break with the scores locked at 1-1.

ESU had the better of the opportunities in the second half starting with Mandakini Devi's attempt from inside the box blocked by Sowmiya before Kamala Devi's goal after rounding the Sethu FC goalkeeper was denied with the flag for off-side already raised.

Indumathi was close to turning provider for a likely winner but her pursuing cross swayed wide in the 66th minute.

There weren't any more notable chances with defending champions finishing with a point above the Madurai-based team who finished their run with 13 points from six games.



Complete standings:

Pos Team

GP

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Eastern Sp. Union (Q)

6

4

2

0

+6

14

2

Sethu FC (Q)

6

4

1

1

+2

13

3

KRYHPSA (Q)

5

3

2

0

+16

11

4

Rising Student Club (Q)

6

3

1

2

+5

10

5

Gokulam Kerala (E)

5

1

1

2

-1

4

6

Indira Gandhi ASE (E)

6

1

0

5

-21

3

7

India Rush SC (E)

6

0

1

5

-8

1



After Sunday's games



Remaining fixtures:

Date

Match

Time (IST)

April 10

KRYHPSA vs. Gokulam Kerala

08:00

Semi-finals:

April 12

First rank team vs. Rising Student Club

11:00

April 12

Second rank team vs. Third rank team

15:00

Final:

April 14

Winner of SF 1 vs. Winner of SF 2

15:00



.