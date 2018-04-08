Coach Modibo Coulibaly says Djoliba are going to take MFM 'seriously' when both teams clash in Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup playoff at the Agege Stadium.

'The ball is for anyone that wants it' - Djoliba's Coulibaly unfazed by MFM's pedigree

After being bundled out of the Champions League by MC Alger, Fidelis Ilechukwu's side will battle against the Malian outfit for a spot in the continental second-tier competition.

And having a clear knowledge of what to expect from the Lagos side, known for their possession-based football, Coulibaly insists they will battle with all their 'resources' to leave Nigeria with a positive result.

"We are going to take them seriously because we know that they are a big team especially in the league here and they have played in the Champions League this season, now they play in the Confederation Cup," Coulibaly told Goal.

"We know the opponent we are facing, so we are going to take them seriously.

"We are going to approach the match knowing that MFM is a good team. We are going to use all the resources available for them.

"We know the team we are going to play well. The ball is for everybody, it's for anyone that wants it," he added.

On his side's reception in the country, Coulibaly have been left impressed so far, saying: "It is an African country, we are very hospitable people and I have met so many nice people and I like the environment. I believe as they come over to Mali they will meet our people and like it there as well."