Andre Gomes ignoring Man Utd transfer talk after finding Barcelona form

The Portugal international midfielder has endured a tough time at Camp Nou following a €35 million move from Valencia in the summer of 2016.

His struggles have sparked talk of another switch, with Premier League giants United reported to be leading the chase and Serie A heavyweights AC Milan also in the hunt.

Gomes was, however, to put in arguably his best performance for Barca during a 3-1 victory over Leganes on Saturday and is reluctant to be drawn into a debate on his future.

He told Barca TV when quizzed on what the summer could hold: "Right now I do not think about that.

“I am enjoying myself and living the dream that all children want to live.”

Gomes has not always enjoyed his football in Catalunya, with the 24-year-old admitting in March that criticism has affected him.

He told Spanish publication Panenka: “The first six months were pretty good but then things changed.

“Maybe it's not the correct word but it turned into a bit of a hell, because I started to feel more pressure. With pressure I feel fine, but with pressure on myself, I don't. The feeling that I have during games is bad.”

His mood will have lifted in the wake of his latest display, with Gomes helping to cover the absence of World Cup winner Sergio Busquets in the heart of Barcelona’s midfield.

While happy to welcome plaudits following a testing period in Catalunya, the Portuguese insists he has only ever tried to be himself and has no interest in emulating others.

He added on filling some big boots at Camp Nou: “There is only one Busquets.

“I work as hard as I can so that the manager knows he can count on me.”