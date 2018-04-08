Mwanahalima Adam is set to lead Harambee Starlets line upfront when they face Uganda in an AWCON Qualifier on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Harambee Starlets name squad to face Uganda in AWCON qualifier

Adam will partner with Neddy Atieno and Mercy Achieng in the attack with Corazone Aquino and Sheryl Angachi operating in the midfield.

Lilian Adera who scored the lone goal in the first leg has been named in the defence alongside Elizabeth Ambogo, Dorcas Sikobe and Captain Wendy Achieng.

The match is set to kick off at 4 pm EAT, at the Startimes Stadium in Lugogo, Uganda.

Starting XI: Pauline Atieno (GK), Lilian Adera, Wendy Achieng (C), Dorcas Sikobe, Elizabeth Ambogo, Carolyne Anyango, Sheryl Angachi, Corazone Aquino, Mercy Achieng, Neddy Atieno, Mwanahalima Adam.

Reserves: Maureen Shimuli (GK), Dorris Anyango, Pauline Musungu, Cheris Avilia, Cynthia Shilwatso, Carolyne Kiget, Phoebe Owiti.