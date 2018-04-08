News

Liverpool-bound Keita likened to Iniesta by Leipzig team-mate Werner

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Liverpool-bound Naby Keita has earned comparisons to Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta from RB Leipzig team-mate Timo Werner.

Liverpool-bound Keita likened to Iniesta by Leipzig team-mate Werner

Liverpool-bound Keita likened to Iniesta by Leipzig team-mate Werner

The Guinean midfielder has a deal in place which will take him to Anfield when the summer transfer window opens.

A £48 million release clause has been triggered, with several additions on top of that agreement which will push his price tag even higher.

Jurgen Klopp has, however, been informed by a fellow German that he is getting quite the player, with Keita being likened to a World Cup winner who has served Barcelona with distinction for over 15 years.

Leipzig striker Werner told FourFourTwo of a 23-year-old colleague heading for England: "Naby will be a world-class player because he has everything.

"I think he's a bit like Andres Iniesta, the same type of player, because he can dribble, shoot and score. He has a lot of qualities that the young Iniesta had."

Liverpool will be hoping to see Keita mature into an Iniesta-esque performer on Merseyside.

He has endured an inconsistent 2017-18 campaign after seeing a big call on his future made back in August.

Werner, though, believes that an exciting talent will be a success wherever he plays, with there plenty of potential within him to still be unlocked.

The Germany international forward added: "I don't think Naby will get worse. He'll only get better. "

Keita has contributed another eight goals and six assists to the Leipzig cause this season, with the club still pushing for a top-four finish in the Bundesliga and continental glory in the Europa League.

