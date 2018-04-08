TEAM NEWS: Mathare United make two changes against Tusker

Mathare United have made two changes in the starting eleven for the Round 10 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match against Tusker to be played at the Ruaraka Grounds.

John Mwangi and David Owino both return to the starting squad places of Daniel Mwaura who has been left out of the matchday squad altogether.

Owino will operate in at left back with Samuel Olwande lining up at right in place Martin Ongori who has been rested.

The duo of Edward Seda and Chrispin Oduor will be charged with providing creativity upfront as Francis Omondi plays the anchor role in midfield.

Clifford Alwanga will lead the line against his former employers while the duo of Mwangi and Cliff Nyakeya will provide support from the flanks.

Starting XI: Robert Mboya (GK), David Owino, Samuel Olwande, George Owino (C), Johnstone Omurwa, Francis Omondi, Edward Seda, Chrispin Oduor, Cliff Nyakeya, John Mwangi, Clifford Alwanga.

Reserves: Job Ochieng’ (GK), Gilbert Osonga, Roy Okal, Ahmed Ahmad, John Mwangi, Ronald Reagan, Klinsman Omulanga